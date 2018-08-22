Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg tells PM to ‘chuck Chequers’ agreement

Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg has urged Theresa May to “chuck Chequers” and “believe in Britain” in a letter to grassroots Conservatives. The backbench Tory and 60 colleagues have signed the letter, which describes the Prime Minister’s Brexit Chequers compromise as the “wrong deal for Britain”. It states the UK “does not need to do a deal with the EU”, but the bloc “needs to do a deal with us at all costs”. In the letter, leaked to the Telegraph, Mr Rees-Mogg says: “The Government would be wrong to be fearful of Britain enjoying an independent future. Theresa May’s Chequers proposals would shackle us to the EU forever. It comes on the eve of a speech by Brexit secretary Dominic Raab who is expected to outline planning for a "no-deal" exit from the European Union.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The letter says: “We would be out of Europe yet still run by Europe. This is why the Prime Minister should ‘chuck Chequers’ and instead seek a Canada-style free trade agreement with the EU to make the most of the global opportunities that lie ahead. “It is time the Government realised that the EU stands to lose much from no deal being agreed and stopped being cowed by the EU’s threats. “It is time to face down vested interests in the establishment and put democracy first. Yet most of all, it is time ‘to chuck Chequers’, respect the referendum, be out of Europe, take back control and believe in Britain.”

Theresa May has been urged by several Tory colleagues to dump her Chequers proposals on Brexit Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The briefing note states the Chequers deal would “prevent taking back control of our borders”, and warns proposals for “reciprocal mobility arrangements” are “dangerously close to free movement”. The briefing note states the Chequers deal would “prevent taking back control of our borders”, and warns proposals for “reciprocal mobility arrangements” are “dangerously close to free movement”. Mr Raab said he is confident of reaching an agreement, but sought to reassure those living in Britain that ministers would act quickly to secure their position if the UK crashes out of the EU. His speech comes after assurances that EU citizens living in the UK will not be “turfed out” if no deal is agreed with Brussels, as he vowed to “move swiftly” to safeguard their future.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab is due to outline planning for a no-deal Brexit. Credit: AP

He said it is “inconceivable we would do anything other than make sure that they are legally in a position where they’re secure to stay”. He added: “There’s absolutely no question that we’re going to see EU citizens turfed out – we’ve made that clear in the past, I’ve made that clear in the past, I’m happy to give that reassurance again today.” The Cabinet minister told the BBC: “We hugely value the contribution of EU citizens here in the UK and I am confident that in the unlikely eventuality that we don’t have a deal, we will move swiftly to secure their position.”

Jeremy Corbyn has pointed out differences on Labour and Tory policy on Brexit Credit: David Cheskin/PA