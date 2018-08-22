Britain's Got Talent star Antonio 'Popeye' Francis dies aged 54

Antonio Francis appeared on the show in 2011. Credit: ITV

Antonio Francis, who found fame on Britain's Got Talent, has died aged 54. Nicknamed Popeye, Francis became notorious for his ability to pop out his eyeball in time with music, a routine never seen before on the show. After reaching the semi-finals of BGT in 2011, Francis suffered numerous health issues. Following a brief spell living in Barbados, Francis returned to England where he was homeless and spent his time wandering the streets of London and sleeping on buses. He had previously suffered a minor stroke as well as heart and memory problems, which saw his health deteriorate. Francis suffered a stroke and died over a week later in hospital on Saturday 18 August, his family confirmed.

He son Dan told The Sun: "A week ago a family friend found him on the floor unconscious where he had a stroke. "What’s crazy is he was there for at least six days so he’d survived for at least six days before we got him into the hospital and for the first two days he was breathing by himself. "This morning we woke up and I saw him take his last breath and then he stopped breathing." His family have launched a GoFundMe page in order to raise money to allow them to lay Francis to rest in Barbados.