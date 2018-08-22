- ITV Report
Britain's Got Talent star Antonio 'Popeye' Francis dies aged 54
Antonio Francis, who found fame on Britain's Got Talent, has died aged 54.
Nicknamed Popeye, Francis became notorious for his ability to pop out his eyeball in time with music, a routine never seen before on the show.
After reaching the semi-finals of BGT in 2011, Francis suffered numerous health issues.
Following a brief spell living in Barbados, Francis returned to England where he was homeless and spent his time wandering the streets of London and sleeping on buses.
He had previously suffered a minor stroke as well as heart and memory problems, which saw his health deteriorate.
Francis suffered a stroke and died over a week later in hospital on Saturday 18 August, his family confirmed.
He son Dan told The Sun: "A week ago a family friend found him on the floor unconscious where he had a stroke.
"What’s crazy is he was there for at least six days so he’d survived for at least six days before we got him into the hospital and for the first two days he was breathing by himself.
"This morning we woke up and I saw him take his last breath and then he stopped breathing."
His family have launched a GoFundMe page in order to raise money to allow them to lay Francis to rest in Barbados.
Dan wrote on the website: "We had worked out that he must have been in a coma for over 5 days so it was a miracle that he was still alive with no food or drink and having a stroke. We manage to spend 3 days visiting him with some of his closest friends where he was breathing on his own but the hospital had put him on end of life treatment as we watched him get worse.
"On the last night me and my oldest brother stayed in the hospital room and my brother woke me up at 06:05 and noticed my dads breathing was extremely slow, we saw our dad take a deep breath as we stood up next to him when he took one more breath a minute later at 06:06 and from that point there was no more breathing."