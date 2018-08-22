- ITV Report
Brothers, one and three, survive two days in ravine after car crash kills their mother
Brothers aged three and one survived for around two days in a deep ravine after being involved in a horrific car crash which killed their mother.
The crash initially went unnoticed and authorities were only alerted after older brother Kylen Holliman was spotted wandering alone in Camden, Arkansas with cuts and bruises on his face.
Police posted a photo of him on Facebook with the hope of finding his family. When they eventually did they were told the boy, his younger brother and his mother, named as Lisa Holliman, 25, had not been seen for days.
Police returned to the area where the boy was found and discovered a wrecked car in a deep ravine not visible from the road.
Kylen's one-year-old brother was found awake and alert, strapped into his car seat while the body of Ms Holliman was found close by, having been thrown from the vehicle in the crash.
Police said the brothers' survival was "nothing short of a miracle" due to the high temperatures they would have had to content with in the car, plus the lack of food and water.
Detective Nathan Greeley of the Ouachita County Sheriff's Office said: "The three-year-old and one-year-old being able to survive in the elements you know southern Arkansas with how hot it is - the humidity - we've had precipitation since then and like I said it's nothing short of a miracle.
He added: "God's blessing that these children were able to survive this accident."
The boys' grandfather James Holliman told Fox 16 how Kylen is a "hero" for climbing out of the car's sunroof and finding help.
"When he climbed out of that car, seeing his mother dead like that like she was, he tried to wake his mom up," said Mr Holliman.
Speaking about his daughter he said: "I'll never get up and see her, I'll never get to talk to her, laugh with her. My baby's gone."
He added: "We just found that out at the hospital that she was pregnant. We didn't know. We lost two."
The younger boy was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital to be treated for dehydration, but his condition isn't life-threatening, authorities said.