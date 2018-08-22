Brothers, one and three, survive two days in ravine after car crash kills their mother

Kylen climbed out the car's sunroof and found help. Credit: AP

Brothers aged three and one survived for around two days in a deep ravine after being involved in a horrific car crash which killed their mother. The crash initially went unnoticed and authorities were only alerted after older brother Kylen Holliman was spotted wandering alone in Camden, Arkansas with cuts and bruises on his face. Police posted a photo of him on Facebook with the hope of finding his family. When they eventually did they were told the boy, his younger brother and his mother, named as Lisa Holliman, 25, had not been seen for days.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. Credit: AP

Police returned to the area where the boy was found and discovered a wrecked car in a deep ravine not visible from the road. Kylen's one-year-old brother was found awake and alert, strapped into his car seat while the body of Ms Holliman was found close by, having been thrown from the vehicle in the crash. Police said the brothers' survival was "nothing short of a miracle" due to the high temperatures they would have had to content with in the car, plus the lack of food and water.

Kylen's younger brother was found strapped into his car seat. Credit: AP

Detective Nathan Greeley of the Ouachita County Sheriff's Office said: "The three-year-old and one-year-old being able to survive in the elements you know southern Arkansas with how hot it is - the humidity - we've had precipitation since then and like I said it's nothing short of a miracle. He added: "God's blessing that these children were able to survive this accident." The boys' grandfather James Holliman told Fox 16 how Kylen is a "hero" for climbing out of the car's sunroof and finding help.

The young brothers survived a car crash that killed their mother. Credit: AP