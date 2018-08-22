Clerical abuse survivors in Northern Ireland should meet Pope in Dublin – lawyer

Survivors of clerical abuse in Northern Ireland must be included in a meeting with the Pope when he visits Dublin this weekend, their lawyer said. Claire McKeegan said she had received no response from the organisers of the World Meeting of Families (WMOF) in Dublin and claimed her clients’ calls had been ignored. Campaigners have gathered at the gates of Belfast’s City Hall, where they tied dozens of baby shoes to the railings and unfurled banners pledging to never forget the suffering of children. Earlier this week, Pope Francis wrote an open letter to Catholics condemning child abuse and church cover-ups. He is expected to meet some victims during his 36-hour trip to the Republic this weekend.

Solicitor Claire McKeegan said victims of clerical abuse should be invited to meet Pope Francis in Dublin this weekend Credit: Michael McHugh/PA

Ms McKeegan said: “What I am hearing from my clients is there has been a last-dash apology that has been issued by the Vatican and the Pope in recent days. “But the frustration arises because in recent weeks and months there have been calls for apologies and meetings with the Pope during his visit and that was all ignored.” She said her clients had suffered sexual, physical and emotional abuse while in care, in schools and in church parishes. They were harmed while very vulnerable, altar boys assisting at Catholic mass or in their own homes. Clerics in trusted positions accessed them through their families, the solicitor said.

Belfast clerical abuse protesters want to meet the Pope when he arrives in Dublin on Saturday Credit: Michael McHugh/PA