Crazy Rich Asians author ‘skipped national service’

The author of the book that inspired the hit film Crazy Rich Asians failed to register for national service as required, the Singaporean government said.

Writer Kevin Kwan was born in Singapore and left when he was 11, having lived in the US since then.

Male Singaporean citizens are required to spend two years, in most cases, in a uniformed service as young adults.

The government said in a statement that 44-year-old Mr Kwan was wanted for “defaulting on his NS obligations” for failing to register as required in 1990, and for staying abroad without a valid exit permit.

It said authorities rejected his application in 1994 to renounce his Singaporean citizenship without serving the mandatory national service.