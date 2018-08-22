Detectives release e-fit of suspect after attempted rape of 11-year-old girl

An artist’s impression of an alleged sex attacker has been released after the attempted rape of an 11-year-old girl in Birmingham. West Midlands Police said the youngster was attacked as she was walking through Babbs Mill Park in the Solihull area of the city at around 2.50pm on Friday June 29. The victim suffered a cut to the neck from a knife and was treated in hospital before being discharged.

A leaflet issued by police hunting a suspect in connection with the attempted rape of an 11-year-old girl in Birmingham Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

The force said the girl is being supported by specially trained officers, while hundreds of hours of CCTV have been viewed and around 1,300 homes in the area have been visited. Three people had been arrested in connection with the incident but all have been released without further action. Police have been patrolling the park every day since the attack and officers have worked with experts to build up a psychological profile of the suspect.

The attacker has been described by the force as white, slightly tanned and of stocky, muscular build, with short brown/greying hair, blue eyes and large hands. He was also with a white King Charles spaniel, which had light brown patches on its ears and body. Detective Inspector Joe Davenport, leading the inquiry, said: “This has been a huge investigation, involving officers and specialist staff from around the force.

