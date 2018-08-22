Donations from dead Conservatives were double that from the living in 2017

Donations from dead Conservatives were double that from living members last year, official figures show.

Meanwhile, Labour hit a new fundraising record of nearly £56 million, including nearly £1.8 million more in membership fees compared to the previous year.

Legacies from dead Conservative donors were double those from living members in 2017, with just under £1.7 million paid in legacies versus £835,000 from memberships.

Conservative membership payments have halved from £1,459,000 a year earlier and legacies were more than five times higher, jumping from £301,000.

In contrast, Labour saw membership payments rise from about £14.4 million in 2016 to just over £16 million in 2017.