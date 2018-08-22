Eight-year-old girl Anupriya from India donates four years of piggy bank savings to Kerala flood relief

An eight-year-old girl in India has donated four years worth of piggy bank savings to the Kerala flood relief fund.

Anupriya from Villupuram, southeast India, had originally been saving for a bicycle but as Kerala is seeing its worst floods for a century, she decided to donate her pocket money instead.

The schoolgirl told India Today: "I wanted to buy a bicycle for my birthday in October. I had been saving money since four years. But I decided to donate my savings to Kerala after I saw the floods on TV. I am happy to help the people. I can buy a cycle later."

Her generosity has not gone unnoticed and the bike she was saving for, has now been given to her by a cycle manufacturer.

Hero Cycles said it appreciated the eight-year-old's gesture towards humanity: "Dear Anupriya, we appreciate your gesture to support humanity in the hour of need. You would get a brand new cycle from us."