- ITV Report
Eight-year-old girl Anupriya from India donates four years of piggy bank savings to Kerala flood relief
An eight-year-old girl in India has donated four years worth of piggy bank savings to the Kerala flood relief fund.
Anupriya from Villupuram, southeast India, had originally been saving for a bicycle but as Kerala is seeing its worst floods for a century, she decided to donate her pocket money instead.
The schoolgirl told India Today: "I wanted to buy a bicycle for my birthday in October. I had been saving money since four years. But I decided to donate my savings to Kerala after I saw the floods on TV. I am happy to help the people. I can buy a cycle later."
Her generosity has not gone unnoticed and the bike she was saving for, has now been given to her by a cycle manufacturer.
Hero Cycles said it appreciated the eight-year-old's gesture towards humanity: "Dear Anupriya, we appreciate your gesture to support humanity in the hour of need. You would get a brand new cycle from us."
KC Shanmuganathan - Anupriya's father - introduced her to the concept of saving and she had been collecting five Rupees each day.
She had saved 8,246 rupees, her father added some more to donate a total of 9,000 Rupees (equivalent to £100) to Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund, according to local reports.
Kerala has been battered by torrential downpours since August 8.
Floods and landslides have killed at least 350 people in Kerala since then, with about 800,000 people taking shelter in some 4,000 relief camps.
The sales manager of Hero Cycles, Manor Kumar had contacted Anupriya's family and offered the schoolgirl a cycle which is what she had been saving for.
Pankaj Munjal, chairman and managing director of the company, said in a tweet: "Anupriya... You are a noble soul and wish you spread the good around. "
Anupriya's parents went to the cycle store where their daughter selected a blue Hero Sprint 20 T bicycle.
The eight-year-old has also been noticed by Indian politicians.
Harsh Sanghavi, a politician in the Gujarat state said Anupriya's gesture was 'heart-touching'. In a tweet, he said: "You are an inspiration for many little Champ!"
With rains decreasing, the water has started receding in parts of Kerala but thousands of people remain cut off and in need of help.
Officials have called it the worst flooding in Kerala in a century, with rainfall in some areas well over double that of a typical monsoon season.