Facebook assesses trustworthiness of users based on fake news feedback

Facebook has confirmed that it measures how trustworthy users are when they report fake news posts, as it attempts to tackle misinformation across the social network. Users are able to flag up posts they think may be fake on Facebook, which are sent to a team of fact-checkers. In a bid to help them sift through the reports more effectively, the tech giant has implemented a process whereby it can weigh up how reliable some users are based on previous feedback they have provided.

Facebook Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

This means that someone who correctly reports fake news may be deemed more trustworthy than someone who has been found to be falsely flagging up posts as fake news. The social network has not specified how it carries out these calculations, but disputed claims first published in the Washington Post that it uses a zero to one rating scale to determine a member’s level of trust, saying that it has no unified score. “The idea that we have a centralised ‘reputation’ score for people that use Facebook is just plain wrong and the headline in the Washington Post is misleading,” a spokesman said.

