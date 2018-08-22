Fashion brand Helmut Lang proves style has no age limit in 'Women of Wales' ad campaign

They may be an unlikely choice for fronting an international fashion campaign but the pensioners of Merthyr Tydfil have proved that style has no age limit.

Luxury designer brand Helmut Lang decided to use several inspiring women, all over 60 and from the South Wales town, to launch its autumn collection.

Models in 'The Women of Wales' campaign included Gillian, 78, Dilys, 86, and even the grandmother of campaign stylist Charlotte James, 86-year-old Margaret.