Fashion brand Helmut Lang proves style has no age limit in 'Women of Wales' ad campaign
They may be an unlikely choice for fronting an international fashion campaign but the pensioners of Merthyr Tydfil have proved that style has no age limit.
Luxury designer brand Helmut Lang decided to use several inspiring women, all over 60 and from the South Wales town, to launch its autumn collection.
Models in 'The Women of Wales' campaign included Gillian, 78, Dilys, 86, and even the grandmother of campaign stylist Charlotte James, 86-year-old Margaret.
Puleng, originally from South Africa, also appeared in the campaign at the tender age of 66.
She told ITV Wales: "Fashion houses I feel have progressed and if they're able to show people of different abilities... people of different ages and colours and sizes and gender... why not?"
Her husband Tony joked that he is now married to an international celebrity, adding: "I just have to do a bit more waiting on her than I normally do."