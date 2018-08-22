Firefighters rescue dog stuck in rabbit warren for four hours

A dog which spent four hours stuck underground in a rabbit warren was rescued by firefighters who listened for his heartbeat. Rescuers utilised the life detector listening equipment they use to find people in collapsed buildings to pinpoint where the dog was after he disappeared in a field. They dug down and found the pet, named Bear, who was in good health but “bewildered” after his ordeal on Monday afternoon. The Chorkie – a cross between a Chihuahua and a Yorkshire Terrier – was reunited with his owner after some cuddles with the firefighters who rescued him from a field in Linlithgow, West Lothian.

Bear was given water and cuddles following his ordeal Credit: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service/PA

Watch manager Alan Roy said: “This was certainly one of our most unusual callouts. “The crew initially tried to find the dog by digging into the field without success – but we were determined not to give up on this brave little animal. “The life detector listening equipment is used in urban search and rescue situations where we try to locate people in collapsed buildings. “Using a series of sequences, we were able to pinpoint the approximate location of Bear, who was stuck down one of the rabbit warrens.

