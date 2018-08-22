Freshers urged to to get MMR jab amid measles outbreaks

New university students should ensure they have been vaccinated against measles following outbreaks of the highly infectious illness, health officials have said. Public Health England (PHE) urged students to check they are up to date with both the MenACWY vaccine, which protects against meningitis, and measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) jab before the start of term. The call comes after it emerged the number of European cases of measles has reached an eight-year high. Some students starting university this year may have missed out on the MMR vaccine as children, with uptake as low as 80% in 2003, PHE said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisations at PHE, said colleges and universities can be “hotspots” for the spread of measles and meningococcal disease. She added: “First year students especially are at increased risk of meningococcal infection if they are unvaccinated – which makes sense when they spend large amounts of time with new people in confined environments such as university halls. “We therefore encourage students to check with their GP that they are up to date with their MMR and MenACWY vaccinations before term starts – it’s never too late to protect themselves and their friends from these highly infectious and serious diseases.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.