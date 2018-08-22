Group of pilgrims walking 137 miles to reach Papal mass

More than 20 pilgrims are taking part in an gruelling 137-mile (220-kilometre) hike across Ireland to make it to the Papal mass this weekend. The group are half way through their 11-day hike to Dublin which started off in Nenagh in Co Tipperary. Aged from 18 to 73 years old, the walkers from Aonach ar Siul (Nenagh Walking Club) cover an average of 15.5 miles (25 kilometres) every day, armed with Vatican flags and good walking boots.

The walking group will pass through towns and villages across the country, stopping off at a number of monastic sites, visiting Ireland’s oldest Catholic church and local communities before making their way to Dublin on Sunday morning for the Papal mass in Phoenix Park. Leading the group is Donie Mackey, from Nenagh, who explained the idea behind the pilgrimage. “This is a way to see our heritage and to meet the local people and to enjoy ourselves along the way,” he said. “There have been very few challenges along the way. We go in to local communities, have a cup of tea and we join in with the community.

The group walk the Grand Canal Way at Ballycommon, Offaly Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

“Each individual walks for themselves, there’s no-one telling them how fast or slow to walk. “We get a bus back to Nenagh each night which means we are sleeping in our own beds and get a good rest before starting fresh in the morning from where we ended the night before. “We hope to arrive in Inchicore in Dublin on Saturday evening then head home and come back on Sunday morning and walk the two and a half miles (four kilometres) to Phoenix Park in time for the Papal mass. “The will will carry us there.” For Patricia Finn, this will be her second time seeing a Pope in Ireland after travelling to Limerick for Pope John Paul II’s visit in 1979.

The pilgrims carry Irish and Vatican flags Credit: Brian Lawless/PA