Hire more magistrates with criminal records to boost numbers, chairman suggests

Hiring more magistrates with criminal records would increase diversity and boost falling numbers, according to the chairman of the Magistrates Association.

John Bache said rules which do allow people with criminal records to become magistrates needed to be better publicised.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Mr Bache said: “We all make mistakes, we all do things we shouldn’t have done.

“But we want to increase diversity, and if we did say anyone who’s ever done anything wrong ever isn’t going to be appointed that’s no way at all to increase diversity.”

He added: “I wouldn’t want [candidates] to think that because they’ve got a relatively minor criminal record some years ago that they’re not going to be accepted as a magistrate, because that would be completely erroneous.”

Applicants must be over 18 and under the age of 65, and must retire by the age of 70 and are expected to serve for at least five years.

They do not have to have any formal qualifications, but are expected to have an awareness of social issues, be reliable and committed to serving the local community.