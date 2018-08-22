HMP Pentonville overcrowded and crumbling, says report

One of Britain’s oldest jails is overcrowded, crumbling and porous to drugs, weapons and mobile phones, a watchdog report has warned.

Monitors at HMP Pentonville found old windows had not been replaced, vermin was rife and prisoners went weeks without exercise in the fresh air.

The assessment comes days after a scathing critique of another large Victorian prison, HMP Birmingham.

Pentonville’s Independent Monitoring Board said the north London prison, which hit the headlines two years ago when two prisoners staged an audacious escape, remains “porous”.

Windows flagged up in 2016 are still insecure and compromise the safety of staff and inmates, according to the IMB’s annual report for 2017-18.