Hunt: Trump enthusiastic about free trade deal with the UK

US President Donald Trump is “enthusiastic” about agreeing a free trade deal with the UK, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt believes. Mr Hunt has been in talks with Vice President Mike Pence and others in the US administration in Washington for two days and will now travel to New York. The Foreign Secretary said talks included ensuring the UK-US alliance grows even stronger after Brexit.

He said: “Our discussions showed real enthusiasm from the US administration, from the President down, for a UK/US free trade agreement to be reached as soon as possible after we leave the EU, something that will benefit businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Jeremy Hunt with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Credit: Cliff Owen/AP

Discussions about foreign policy priorities, including Russia, were also held with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff to the President General John Kelly and Adviser to the President Jared Kushner. Mr Hunt also met a number of US diplomats expelled from Russia in retaliation for 60 Russian diplomats expelled from Washington as part of the coordinated response to the Salisbury attacks.

Military personnel at the site near the Maltings in Salisbury where Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found after a nerve agent attack Credit: Ben Birchall/PA