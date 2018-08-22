Hurricane weakens but still expected to hit Hawaii hard

Hurricane Lane has weakened as it approaches Hawaii but was still expected to pack a wallop, forecasters have said.

The National Weather Service said tropical-storm-force winds could begin as early as Wednesday afternoon on the Big Island.

The hurricane was about 305 miles south of Kailua-Kona and moving northwest toward other islands.

Meteorologist Chevy Chevalier said winds slowed overnight from 160mph to 155mph, prompting a downgrade of the hurricane from a Category 5 to a Category 4.

He added it may diminish to a Category 3 by Thursday afternoon but that would still be a major hurricane.

Mr Chevalier said that by early Friday, the hurricane is forecast to be a Category 2 with winds up to 110mph and the centre located west of Hawaii Island and south of Honolulu.

“We expect it to gradually weaken as it gets closer to the islands,” he said.

“That being said, on our current forecast, as of the afternoon on Thursday, we still have it as a major hurricane.”

With winds to 130 mph, the hurricane could cause catastrophic damage.