Jailed Ugandan pop star suffers severe beating in jail

The deputy speaker of Uganda’s parliament has said a detained pop star and opposition MP is in a lot of pain after suffering a “severe beating” in jail.

Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, whose stage name is Bobi Wine, is in a good mood despite his condition, according to deputy speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

The military released a video of Mr Ssentamu smiling during Mr Oulanyah’s visit. Mr Ssentamu has not been seen in public since August 13.