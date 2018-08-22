Jeremy Corbyn to meet Glasgow asylum seekers facing eviction

Jeremy Corbyn will meet asylum seekers facing eviction in Glasgow as he continues a four-day visit to Scotland.

The UK Labour leader will call for asylum and refugee accommodation to be taken out of the hands of private companies and transferred to public bodies.

Private provider Serco announced a rolling lock change eviction process for those not given refugee status in Glasgow last month.

The company, contracted by the Home Office, says it is paying accommodation for 330 asylum seekers in the city who have been denied the right to remain in the UK.

It has announced a pause on the plans in the face of legal challenges against the evictions at the Court of Session and Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Mr Corbyn will be joined by Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard to meet some of those affected by the evictions.

Speaking ahead of the visit, he said they had been treated “appallingly” by Serco and the Home Office.