Labour hits new fundraising record of nearly £56m

Labour raised a record income of nearly £56 million in 2017, official figures show. Jeremy Corbyn’s party took in just over £4.5 million more than its previous record of £51,153,000 in 2015. Labour both raised and spent about £10 million more than the Conservatives, with income of £55,793,000 and a spend of £54,342,000 in 2017. A party spokesman said: “Unlike the Tories, who rely on a few super-rich donors to bankroll them, we’re proud to be powered by small donations from hundreds of thousands of people across the country.”

Accounts for Theresa May’s party show it took in a much lower £45,947,000 and spent £44,867,000. Legacy payments from dead Conservative donors were double those from living members, with £1,697,000 paid in legacies versus £835,000 from memberships. Conservative membership payments have halved from £1,459,000 a year earlier and legacies were more than five times higher, jumping from £301,000. In contrast, Labour saw membership payments rise from £14,393,000 in 2016 to £16,165,000 in 2017. No other political party raised more than £10 million, with the Liberal Democrats in third place, taking in £9,710,000 but spending £10,454,000. The SNP raised £5,800,000 and spent £5,098,000.

