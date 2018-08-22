Legal challenge to appointment of new Garda commissioner rejected

A legal bid to challenge the appointment of Ireland’s new police chief has fallen at the first hurdle.

An application for a judicial review into the hiring of former Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) deputy chief constable Drew Harris as Garda commissioner was dismissed by a judge in Dublin’s High Court.

Ciaran MacAirt, whose grandmother Kathleen Irvine was killed during The Troubles, was seeking the go-ahead for a full judicial hearing of his application to block Mr Harris’s appointment.

Justice Denis McDonald said on Wednesday that the application did not meet the requirements for leave, and had little chance of success, had it proceeded through the courts.

“I have significant sympathy for the applicant for his appalling family tragedy, but the court’s fundamental rule is, unless there is a very strong reason to take a different view, there is no reason to do so.

“All the allegations relied upon took place in Northern Ireland, no allegations were made that there is any ongoing investigation into the atrocity where the applicant’s grandmother was killed.

“Or any mention of any investigation by Gardai that Mr Harris would have been involved in.

“I cannot think I have any alternative in this case.”

Mr MacAirt had argued Mr Harris’s previous roles in the PSNI and the Royal Ulster Constabulary, and his associated connections with the UK security and intelligence community, rendered him unsuitable to lead the Irish Republic’s police force.