Letting agents accused of discriminating against housing benefit tenants

Letting agents are routinely discriminating against tenants on housing benefit, an investigation by a major homelessness charity has found. Shelter and the National Housing Federation say benefits claimants are being turned away at branches of five top letting agents. The undercover investigation of 149 regional letting agent branches found one in 10 had a policy not to let to anyone on housing benefit, regardless of whether they could afford the rent. The report claims that a shortfall in social housing means that an estimated 1.64 million adults rely on housing benefit to help cover private rents. As a result the two housing organisations are launching a legal challenge in a bid to stop discrimination against people on benefits who want to rent homes.

Shelter says it wants to take a test case to court. ITV News spoke to Stephen Tyler who is looking to rent a flat in Birmingham for him and his family, but believes he is being discriminated against by letting agents as he receives benefits. Mr Tyler said: "They don't even give you a chance to get past that first stage, to the credit check. They could use the credit check as the excuse, but they don't even get that far. You just get 'no'." While he waits for a roof over his head, Mr Tyler is forced to sleep in his car while his partner and young children live with his in laws. Shelter chief executive Polly Neate said: "This ugly undercurrent of discrimination is wreaking havoc on hundreds of thousands of people's lives. 'No DSS' is an outdated and outrageous example of blatant prejudice

