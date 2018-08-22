Man sentenced for carrying knuckle duster made on 3D printer claimed it was a 'toy'

A man has been given a suspended jail sentence after he was caught with a knuckle duster made on a 3D printer.

Adrian Grey, 40, claimed the weapon was a toy after police found him concealing it in his coat pocket.

The white plastic knuckle duster was allegedly made by Grey’s friend using a 3D printing machine, which is itself prohibited in the UK.

But it was Grey who was charged by police with having an offensive weapon, despite saying he was only using the knuckle duster as a reference for a tattoo.