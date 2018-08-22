Man to face trial over plumber’s death

A 67-year-old man accused of murdering a plumber as he repaired his boiler is due to stand trial next year.

William Treadwell allegedly set upon 63-year-old Gary Amer “out of the blue”, the Old Bailey heard.

In the days before, the victim had been to fix the boiler at the home Treadwell shared with his sister in Madron Street, Walworth, south-east London.

On August 17, it is claimed Treadwell bludgeoned Mr Amer from behind as he was busy making the repairs.