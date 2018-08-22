Manchester bike hire operation ‘could be suspended in weeks’ due to vandalism

A bicycle hire firm is threatening to pull out of Manchester due to an increase in theft and vandalism. Mobike warned it will end its service in “weeks not months” unless there is a reduction in people stealing and damaging its bikes, which are unlocked with an app and can be parked anywhere. The Chinese company said 10% of its Manchester fleet was taken out of use last month alone. It described the figure as “unsustainable” and insisted it may make the “tough decision” to stop operating in the city as “we can’t keep putting bikes in which disappear”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Fifty bikes were damaged and abandoned in the first few weeks after the scheme launched in June last year, but the problem has grown in recent months. Bikes are being thrown in waterways, set on fire or left hanging from railings, while others are having locks smashed off to enable people to keep them.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Another bicycle hire firm, ofo, is experiencing similar problems in cities such as Sheffield and Cambridge. Mobike says it is “actively pursuing civil prosecutions” for theft and intentional damage. It also fines users £20 if they do not park bikes within the operating zone at the end of their ride. Mobike is urging members of the public to contact the company to report thefts and vandalism.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.