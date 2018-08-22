Martin Compston and Midge Ure among stars to appear in Still Game farewell

Stars including Midge Ure, Amy Macdonald and Martin Compston will appear in the final series of hit BBC comedy Still Game.

Filming began last week at BBC Scotland’s Dumbarton studios and the six-week shoot will visit locations across Glasgow.

Taggart’s James McPherson, musicians Midge Ure and Clare Grogan as well as DJ and presenter Des Clarke will also appear alongside Jack and Victor, played by Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill.