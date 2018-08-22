Murdered model Harry Uzoka’s girlfriend speaks out after ‘death threats’

Harry Uzoka and Ruby Campbell Credit: Instagram/misscampbell

The girlfriend of a murdered male model has said she received death threats after being named at the trial of her boyfriend’s killers. George Koh, 24, was found guilty at the Old Bailey last week of stabbing his more successful fashion rival Harry Uzoka to death. The court heard how the pair rowed after Koh bragged about having sex with 25-year-old Mr Uzoka’s girlfriend, Ruby Campbell, who is also a model. She did not give evidence at the trial but has taken to social media to break her silence after receiving “multiple death threats”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

She insisted she has never met Koh, who stabbed her boyfriend in the heart while she was away working in Los Angeles and Sweden. “Harry died because a man had a jealous obsession with Harry. He came to his house with his two friends, knives and intentions to kill,” she wrote.

Harry Uzoka was signed with London’s Premier Model Management agency Credit: Met Police/PA

“Since this event has happened I’m so sad and heartbroken. I had finally found someone I was so happy with and he was taken from me.” Ms Campbell said the tragedy has been “twisted” by the press and social media users “to make it seem like I was the bad guy in this situation or this was a fight about me”.

CCTV captured Harry Uzoka, being chased by (left to right) Merse Dikanda, George Koh and Jonathan Okigbo Credit: Met Police/PA

“This makes me so sad,” her post continued. “I have had a hard time this year grieving and I am still grieving. “Harry was my love. I have never lost a person in my life and I’m receiving multiple death threats and multiple social media accounts using a tragedy as click bait.” Mr Uzoka was signed with London’s Premier Model Management agency and counted catwalk star Jourdan Dunn among his friends. He had recently returned from a Caribbean holiday with his girlfriend and landed a film role shortly before he was killed outside his Shepherd’s Bush home, in west London on January 11.

George Koh was found guilty of stabbing Harry Uzoka to death Credit: Met Police/PA