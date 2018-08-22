National Trust seeks explanation over Nazi memorabilia at re-enactment event

The National Trust has asked for an “urgent explanation” after a military re-enactment event featuring Second World War German uniforms and Nazi memorabilia was hosted on its land. A complaint was made by a visitor to the living history event on land belonging to the trust close to Lacock Abbey in Wiltshire. Around 8,000 people attended the Lacock at War event, which features re-enactments, people in authentic military dress, demonstrations and traders selling Second World War memorabilia.

But one guest said she was horrified to see Nazi memorabilia being sold and an original Star of David arm patch that Jews were made to wear. She told The Sun she cried when she saw people in German military uniforms from the Second World War. She added: “It was fascist fetishism. People were posing with these ‘soldiers’.” The land is leased by the National Trust to the local parish council, but the trust said it had still requested an explanation from the event’s organisers. A spokesman for the National Trust said: “The event was organised by the traders selling Second World War memorabilia. (MVT) and included uniforms and materials, which understandably caused distress and led to a complaint.

