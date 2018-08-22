No-deal Brexit papers will ensure ‘smooth, continued, functioning’ of UK economy

A series of technical notices will ensure the “smooth, continued, functioning” of the UK economy in the event of a no-deal Brexit, Dominic Raab is expected to say.

In a speech outlining the Government’s planning for a possible no-deal the Brexit Secretary will say the Government would take “unilateral action” to maintain continuity if negotiations breakdown.

Mr Raab is expected to say the UK, in the event of a no-deal, would “continue to behave as responsible European neighbours”.

His speech on Thursday will coincide with the publication of the first batch in a series of technical notices advising businesses and the public on what they need to do to prepare for a no-deal scenario.

He is due to say: “I remain confident a good deal is within our sights, and that remains our top, and overriding, priority. If the EU responds with the level of ambition and pragmatism, we will strike a strong deal that benefits both sides.

“But, we must be ready to consider the alternative. We have a duty, as a responsible government, to plan for every eventuality.

“These technical notices — and the ones that will follow — are a sensible, measured,and proportionate approach to minimising the impact of no deal on British firms, citizens,charities and public bodies.”

He will add: “They will provide information and guidance. Our overarching aim is to facilitate the smooth, continued, functioning of business, transport, infrastructure, research, aid programmes and funding streams.

“In some cases, it means taking unilateral action to maintain as much continuity as possible in the short term, in the event of no deal — irrespective of whether the EU reciprocates.”