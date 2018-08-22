Number of children abused by priests ‘immense’, says archbishop

The Archbishop of Dublin has said the number of children abused by priests in Ireland is “immense” and called for an easier judicial system for victims giving evidence in court. Speaking on the second day of the World Meeting of Families (WMOF), Diarmuid Martin said the number of prosecutions of clerical abuse is “very low”. It comes days after Pope Francis condemned the “atrocities” of child sex abuse and cover-ups by the clergy in an open letter. The pontiff arrives in Ireland on Saturday as part of the WMOF event in Dublin, and will meet victims of clerical sex abuse during his visit.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Dr Martin was asked by a member of the media if he feels he is on trial after he and the Pope apologised to abuse survivors. He said: “No, first of all I haven’t just said sorry. We have done a lot in the Archdiocese of Dublin. “I provided the Government (child abuse) commission with 80,000 documents and the chairman said it was the most of substantive of contributions to that process. “I believe the truth will make you free even if it’s unpleasant and it’s far better we work together. “I said that the factors that contribute and protect abusers have to be addressed definitively everywhere. “It’s sad we have to repeat that phrase all the time.

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin Credit: Brian Lawless/PA