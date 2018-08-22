Number of pubs drops by 1,400 in Ireland

There were 1,477 fewer pubs in Ireland last year than there was in 2005 – a rate of two closures every week. The drop of 17.1% in business across the country means there are 7,140 pubs nationwide – a decline from 8,617 in 2005, according to the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (Digi). Every county in Ireland has been impacted by the decline over the last 12 years, with Cork suffering the biggest loss with a drop of 25%. Meanwhile, the number of off licences jumped by 11.8% since 2005. Representing a shift in trend, the number of wine-only bars and restaurants rose by 3.1%.

The figures, based on an analysis of the liquor licence figures published by Revenue, show that rural counties saw the most significant drop in pubs, which serve as a major source of employment regionally. In 2005, there were 7,831 pubs in Ireland outside of Dublin. In 2017, that number dropped by 18.7% to 6,367. Wexford, Meath and Dublin saw the smallest decline in publican’s licences. Wexford pubs dropped from 158 to 157 while Meath was down three pubs from 210 to 207. In 2017, there were 773 pubs registered in Dublin city and county – down only 1.7% from 786 in 2005.

