Ovarian and lung cancer treatment shows ‘promise’ in early trials

A new treatment for patients with advanced ovarian and lung cancer could give them months longer to spend with their loved ones, early trial results suggest.

The combination of targeted drug vistusertib and paclitaxel chemotherapy stopped the growth of cancer for nearly six months and caused the tumours of some to shrink, according to the study published in Annals of Oncology.

The researchers, led by a team at the Institute of Cancer Research in London and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said the findings show “promise”.

The study tested the drug combination on 25 women with high-grade serous ovarian cancer and 40 patients with squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

All those involved had advanced cancers and for each patient standard treatment had failed.