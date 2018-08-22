Pebbles 'thief' forced to drive hundreds of miles to avoid £1,000 fine

Taking stones from a beach might seem like an innocent activity but it almost cost one holidaymaker a four-figure sum.

A visitor to the pebble beach at Crackington Haven, Cornwall, took a bag of stones as a souvenir from his trip to the destination.

The tourist had unwittingly committed a crime, as it is illegal to take stones from the area due to the 1949 Coastal Protection Act as the pebbles prevent erosion.

Officials from St Gennys Parish Council, who put red and yellow signs up in July to warn that stone thieves could be prosecuted, hunted down the naive visitor to his home, informing him if the stones were not returned, then a £1,000 fine would be imposed.