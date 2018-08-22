Police officer charged with punching 14-year-old boy

A police officer is to face trial after being charged with punching a 14-year-old boy.

Pc Paul Evans, 50, is accused of beating the teenager at a property while the boy’s mother was upstairs.

Cardiff Magistrates’ Court heard the long-serving South Wales Police officer will now stand trial for the alleged assault, which he denied at an earlier hearing.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said: “The prosecution and defence have spoken this morning, and we would ask that a date was set for trial.”

The court was previously told Evans allegedly attacked the teenager, who cannot be named, while on duty in Bridgend, South Wales, in January.

Evans, who has served in the police for 21 years, was investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct after a complaint was made by the boy’s family.

Evidence was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service, who decided to charge the officer with assault by beating.

District Judge Bodfan Jenkins set a trial date for October 16.

Evans, from Bridgend, was released on bail until his trial date.