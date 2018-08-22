- ITV Report
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first 100 days of marriage - but what next for her relationship with her dad Thomas?
This is The Royal Rota - a new digital series where ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship discusses the big stories about the Royal Family with the journalists who cover them.
In this episode, Chris is joined by ITV News Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson and the Europe Bureau Chief of Australia's Channel 7, Hugh Whitfeld.
The panel discuss Harry and Meghan Markle's married life so far, with August 27 marking 100 days since their wedding - and look ahead to their tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.
We ask what next for the Duchess of Sussex's relationship with her father Thomas Markle, preview Princess Eugenie's upcoming wedding, and talk about how news organisations dealt with the recent unfounded rumours about Prince Philip's health.
