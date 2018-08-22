Private hospital closed after man attacked in car park

A private hospital has been closed after a man was injured in a “targeted attack”, leaving blood splattered on the pavement outside.

Officers were called to the grounds of BMI The Huddersfield Hospital just after midnight on Wednesday to reports of an altercation in the car park, West Yorkshire Police said.

Blood could be seen on the pavement and a low wall behind a police cordon at the entrance to the hospital.

A spokesman for the hospital said no staff or patients were involved in the incident by Birkby Hall Road.

West Yorkshire Police said: “While officers were en route to the scene, police were made aware that a man with a number of injuries had arrived at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

“The man remains in hospital where he is being treated for non life-threatening injuries to his hand.”