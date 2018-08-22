Remote communities to receive ultrafast broadband

More than 100 homes in scattered Highland communities will soon benefit from faster, more reliable broadband, according to project bosses. Openreach said around 140 homes from Achnasheen to Aultguish in Ross-shire, north-west of Inverness, will be upgraded to “ultrafast” technology by the end of the year. Two-thirds of the properties are to receive fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) technology from the Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband programme, led in the area by Highlands and Islands Enterprise, while the remaining households are getting a full-fibre upgrade through a community partnership with Openreach.

Around 140 homes are being upgraded to ultrafast technology Credit: Jeff Holmes/PA

Homes in remote communities such as Achanalt, Lochluichart, Corriemoillie, Little Garve, Gorstan, Grudie and Inchbae will be among those seeing significant increases in their broadband speeds, according to the firm. The new network started to go live this week, with about 90% of premises in Achnasheen now able to order a service. The project comes after a year of research by the voluntary group Garve and District Broadband (GDB), which looked at all the options for delivering broadband in the rural location and concluded that a full-fibre network was the best option.

Openreach’s Rob Thorburn and community spokesman Steve Jones in Achnasheen Credit: Jeff Holmes/PA