British man Richard Chapelow missing in Portugal feared dead after falling from a banana boat

A British man who disappeared following a banana boat accident in Portugal is feared to have died.

Emergency services are still searching for Richard Chapelow, who was reportedly thrown from the banana boat on the Santa Clara Dam at about 5pm on Monday.

He was a guest of property tycoon Jon Hunt, the founder of the Foxtons estate agency, who owns property in the area, a spokesman for Mr Hunt said.

Mr Chapelow was part of a group of 10 Britons at the popular watersports and fishing spot, about an hour's drive north of the Algarve region, local media reported.