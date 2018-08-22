Rio residents allege abuse by military as third soldier dies

Residents in a Rio de Janeiro slum where thousands of troops recently conducted operations have protested against rough-handed tactics as the military announced the third death of a soldier killed in clashes.

Members of the Rio’s Public Defender’s Office human rights groups walked through the streets of Penha Complex and listened to allegations of human rights violations by soldiers who conducted major operations earlier this week.

Those allegations included killing and leaving the bodies of several young men in a forest atop the complex of slums.

“In addition to the rights frequently violated, like entering homes (without a warrant), mistreatment and torture, there is an even more grave situation,” said Pedro Strozenberg from Rio’s Public Defender’s Office.

“It’s (allegations of) homicides, deaths and bodies hidden in the forest.”

Soldiers patrolling the area did not let media or human rights groups access the forest.

The allegations about the bodies could not immediately be confirmed and an email sent to the military command asking for comment was not immediately answered.