RSPCA gets official warning over ‘six-figure’ pay-out to former boss

The RSPCA has been given an official warning by the charity watchdog after a reported six-figure pay-off to a former chief executive. A probe was launched into the animal welfare organisation after acting head Michael Ward left in May amid reports he was paid a sum more than his £150,000 salary. The Charity Commission has criticised RSPCA trustees for not ensuring the decision was made properly, “particularly given the large sum of money involved”. The regulator found a group of the RSPCA’s trustees failed to ensure they were properly informed before making a settlement offer to Mr Ward and said they “failed to act with reasonable care and skill in negotiating” with the former executive.

An official warning, which did not name Mr Ward or include details of his pay-out – concluded the failings amounted to “mismanagement in the administration of the charity”. The RSPCA declined to comment on the settlement, but said its ruling council is “fully committed to the very highest standards of governance”. The Charity Commission’s deputy chief executive, David Holdsworth, said: “The RSPCA is a much-loved national institution performing a crucial role in animal protection, with its staff and volunteers undertaking vital work. “The public, and the RSPCA’s many members and supporters, need it to succeed and to deliver important benefits for society. They rightly expect that it should be run by its trustees to the highest standards.

