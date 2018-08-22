Scientists find ancient teenage girl had parents from different human species

Scientists have for the first time discovered a first-generation individual of mixed ancestry from two distinct human groups.

Analysis of a bone discovered in a Siberian cave revealed the female, who died 90,000 years ago, had a Neanderthal mother and a Denisovan father.

The 13-year-old female, nicknamed “Denny” by scientists, is an example of interbreeding between now-extinct human groups, say scientists.

Pontus Skoglund, population geneticist at the Francis Crick Institute, said: “To find a first-generation person of mixed ancestry from these groups is absolutely extraordinary.

“It’s really great science coupled with a little bit of luck.”

The complete picture of Denny’s ancestry had been incomplete for a number of years – only her mother’s side was known after researchers discovered mitochondiral DNA in her remains came from a Neanderthal.

The most recent study set out to compare DNA variation in Denny with that of three other hominins, a Neanderthal, a Denisovan and a modern-day human (Homo Sapien) from Africa.

Palaeogeneticists Viviane Slon and Svante Paabo at Germany’s Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology carried out genome analysis on a bone taken from the Denisova cave in the Altai Mountains of Russia.