Shocking images show how shopping centre became ghost town months after closing

The derelict and neglected Poolway Shopping Centre in Garretts Green, Birmingham, now displays rows of shuttered shops despite once being home to pet shops, toy and bike shops and a medical centre.

Shocking pictures have shown how a once-thriving shopping centre became a ghost town just months after closing.

Built in 1961, the retail centre is now only home to two open shops and two families live in the flats above them while they wait to be relocated.

The site was compulsory purchased by Birmingham City Council and it is planned to be the new home for the Birmingham Museums Trust.