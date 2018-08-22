Silverburn shopping centre evacuated over ‘chemical smell’

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from a shopping centre, with some receiving medical treatment after a chemical smell developed in the mall.

Emergency services were called to Silverburn shopping centre in Glasgow just after 12.30pm on Wednesday after reports that some people were feeling unwell.

Police said that several people were receiving medical treatment as a precaution.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent a specialist environmental protection unit to the scene along with a number of fire engines.