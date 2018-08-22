Simon Cowell says receiving Hollywood Walk Of Fame star is ‘surreal’

Simon Cowell has described receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame as “surreal”.

The Britain’s Got Talent and X Factor judge was honoured for his services to television during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Cowell, 58, was joined by his partner, Lauren Silverman, and their four-year-old son, Eric, as well as celebrities whose careers he had helped launch, including singer Leona Lewis and One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.

Accepting the honour, music mogul Cowell, who has launched successful TV talent shows in both the UK and US, said: “I was a massive fan of American television, American movies, when I was growing up. I remember the first time I came to Hollywood, a long time ago and thinking it was the most magical place. And now I’m looking down at this, it’s so surreal.

“Lauren, you have been my rock over the last few years. And one thing I was thinking about today was who would have got the biggest kick out of this and it’s my mum and dad, and they are not here.

“I have a feeling they are looking down. And now I look over to my son, Eric, and say, ‘maybe one day you will get one of these as well’.”

Cowell, whose star is number 2,642 on the Walk Of Fame, first appeared on TV as a judge on talent show Pop Idol which began in 2001.