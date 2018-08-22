'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown gives her tips on dealing with social media trolls

Millie Bobby-Brown, the young star of Netflix programme 'Stranger Things', has revealed that she is "insecure" like every 14-year-old.

The Emmy-nominated actress, who has 17 million Instagram followers, has faced fame head-on dealing with unwanted online comments.

With a bit of help from her model friend Karlie Kloss, she shared her tips for dealing with trolls.

She said: "You don't look at your comments. You rise above the hate. You don't listen to what anybody says because at the end of the day that's their issue that they're dealing with.

Speaking with wisdom beyond her age, she added: "Every teenager is insecure. But I think that it's just important to rise above it, you know. Know your worth and, and just be yourself and continue to be yourself and don't let anyone change that."