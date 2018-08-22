- ITV Report
'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown gives her tips on dealing with social media trolls
Millie Bobby-Brown, the young star of Netflix programme 'Stranger Things', has revealed that she is "insecure" like every 14-year-old.
The Emmy-nominated actress, who has 17 million Instagram followers, has faced fame head-on dealing with unwanted online comments.
With a bit of help from her model friend Karlie Kloss, she shared her tips for dealing with trolls.
She said: "You don't look at your comments. You rise above the hate. You don't listen to what anybody says because at the end of the day that's their issue that they're dealing with.
Speaking with wisdom beyond her age, she added: "Every teenager is insecure. But I think that it's just important to rise above it, you know. Know your worth and, and just be yourself and continue to be yourself and don't let anyone change that."
The actress shot to global fame when she took on the lead role of 'Eleven' in 'Stranger Things'.
The sudden spotlight on her has meant she gets to spend time with the likes of actress Nicole Kidman and model Karlie Kloss, but she credits her famous friends for keeping her on the right track.
Miss Brown revealed the "amazing" advice the model gave her: "Rise above the hate. Keep being, you know, beautiful within yourself, and then that will show beauty inward out."
Parties and premieres aren't all she gets up to when she's filming, as she makes sure to fit in time with her closest pals, taking them to star-studded events.
Speaking about her recent appearance at the MTV VMAs, she said: "I got to be Millie Bobby Brown for a hot second, and then actually just be Mills, and I got to like climb into bed and have a sleep over. So it's really fun."
The teenager said season three of 'Stranger Things' will be crazier than ever.
And she even joked that she might quit acting soon as she was "getting on" - at the grand old age of 14.