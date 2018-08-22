Survivor of clerical sex abuse ‘could not care less’ about Pope’s visit

A survivor of serious clerical child sex abuse has said she could not care less about the Pope’s visit to Ireland this weekend. Kate Walmsley, 62, accused the authorities of “lying through their teeth” after she sought answers about her alleged attacker. A priest made her remove her underwear and assaulted her while she was a child, she said.

“When I was about 12 he was having sex with me. “I ended up with bulimia as well. We were told to vomit up our mortal sin; the nun would say we had a big black spot on our soul. “I ended up being very ill.” She said Pope Francis was just an ordinary man to her. “I could not care less about the Pope. (As a child) I heard someone saying he was the head of the Catholic Church but he was not really anybody to me.

“A lot of people think that he is a great man, he is just an ordinary man to me.” Ms Walmsley is living in west Belfast but hails from Glasgow originally. In 1964, aged seven, she was taken to a residential home in Londonderry run by the Sisters of Nazareth nuns. In 2014 she revealed allegations of physical violence and sex abuse at the home when she appeared before a public inquiry. The Historical Institutional Abuse inquiry led by retired Northern Ireland High Court judge Sir Anthony Hart recommended compensation be paid to victims. His instructions are yet to be acted on following the collapse of political powersharing at Stormont.

