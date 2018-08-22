The Big Bang Theory to end after 12 series

Comedy series The Big Bang Theory is to end after its upcoming 12th season.

There had been speculation about the future of the hit show and Warner Bros Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions have now confirmed it will wrap in 2019.

They said in a joint statement: “We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past 12 seasons.

“We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”