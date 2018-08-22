‘The president committed a crime’: Michael Cohen’s lawyer tells ITV News there is no doubt Trump violated campaign laws

US President Donald Trump is guilty of criminal charges, Michael Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davies has told ITV News.

Mr Davies told ITV News: "We have a president of the United States – if it wasn’t for the fact he is president - he would be subject to indictment, conviction and imprisonment."

And he confirmed Cohen, who acted as both lawyer and 'fixer' to Mr Trump, will cooperate with the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election.

It follows Cohen’s admission on Tuesday to violating campaign finance laws during the 2016 election.

Cohen said he did so in "coordination with and at the direction" of "the candidate" - Donald Trump - in order to influence the outcome of the election.

The 51-year-old's admission relates to “hush money” payments to two women Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, who accused Mr Trump of sexual misconduct before he took office.