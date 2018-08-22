Tributes paid to 'LazyTown' villain Stefan Karl Stefansson who died at 43

Tributes are being paid to Icelandic actor Stefan Karl Stefansson, who played the villain Robbie Rotten in a children's TV series 'LazyTown', after he died of cancer.

On Tuesday the actor's wife, Steinunn Olina Thorsteinsdottir, revealed on Facebook that he died of cancer, aged 43.

Trained as a stage actor and puppeteer, Stefansson was best known for "LazyTown," where his junk food-munching villain was pitted against child heroine Stephanie and fitness-loving hero Sportacus.

Stephanie and Sportacus endeavoured to make the inhabitants of LazyTown more active and Robbie Rotten was determined to stop that.

Many episodes included him hatching "rotten plans" against the duo.