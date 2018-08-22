- ITV Report
Tributes paid to 'LazyTown' villain Stefan Karl Stefansson who died at 43
Tributes are being paid to Icelandic actor Stefan Karl Stefansson, who played the villain Robbie Rotten in a children's TV series 'LazyTown', after he died of cancer.
On Tuesday the actor's wife, Steinunn Olina Thorsteinsdottir, revealed on Facebook that he died of cancer, aged 43.
Trained as a stage actor and puppeteer, Stefansson was best known for "LazyTown," where his junk food-munching villain was pitted against child heroine Stephanie and fitness-loving hero Sportacus.
Stephanie and Sportacus endeavoured to make the inhabitants of LazyTown more active and Robbie Rotten was determined to stop that.
Many episodes included him hatching "rotten plans" against the duo.
The Icelandic-made show, a mix of animation, live action and CGI aired in more than 180 countries.
The villain Robbie Rotten would frequently stay inside and eat cake and he often said on the programme: "LazyTown is the laziest town on the planet, and I'm gonna keep it that way!"
Julianna Rose Mauriello, who played pink-haired Stephanie in LazyTown, paid tribute to her co-star on social media.
She wrote: "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.
"I always will be dancing right beside you."
Stefansson was diagnosed with bile duct (pancreatic) cancer in 2016.
The father-of-four often posted about his chemotherapy treatment on social media.
He also announced earlier this year that the disease had returned and was inoperable.
The actor's wife said on Facebook: "My beloved, Stefan Karl Stefansson, 43, has passed away after battling aggressive bile duct cancer for two years. Per Stefan's wishes, there will be no funeral."
She added that his ashes would be scattered on the ocean, in keeping with his wishes.
"Stefan's family wants to express their gratitude for the support and warmth received in recent years, and to express their deepest sympathy to the many friends and fans of Stefan Karl," she concluded.
The popularity of the show continues to this day, especially through social media memes.
Stefansson recognised this in an Instagram post dated back to 2016 where his face from the show made 'meme of the year.'