Two million residents of Syria's rebel stronghold Idlib await Assad offensive

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Juliet Bremner

After seven years of civil war in Syria, the key northwestern Idlib province is the rebels' last major stronghold in the country. The province is now on the brink of a final battle as President Assad sends reinforcements to surround the region. And surrender is unlikely. As Assad's forces have retaken Syrian cities, surrendering rebel fighters have been sent to Idlib under a deal negotiated by the regime's ally Russia.

The three Waleed brothers escaped Aleppo and now face more horror. Credit: ITV News

As a result the province is now home to more than two million people, including 70,000 fighters from more than 12 rebel factions. With no other option, the rebels have vowed to fight to the death. But what of the region's other residents, many of who escaped the horror of Aleppo for the relative, and brief, safety of Idlib? They now face the prospect of once again being bombed and starved into submission.

Leaflets have been dropped on the province warning residents the war is nearing an end. Credit: ITV News

Among them are the three Waleed brothers, the eldest, Mohammed, just 11 and, with the boys' father in hospital in neighbouring Turkey, left to shoulder responsibility for his two younger brothers. He is traumatised by his past and fearful about his future as bombs fall with greater frequency on outlining districts. The threat is brought even closer by leaflets dropped on residents bearing the warning: 'the war is nearing the end'.

Abdelkafi Hamdo escaped Aleppo but says they now have nowhere to go. Credit: ITV News