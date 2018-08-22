- ITV Report
-
Two million residents of Syria's rebel stronghold Idlib await Assad offensive
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Juliet Bremner
After seven years of civil war in Syria, the key northwestern Idlib province is the rebels' last major stronghold in the country.
The province is now on the brink of a final battle as President Assad sends reinforcements to surround the region.
And surrender is unlikely. As Assad's forces have retaken Syrian cities, surrendering rebel fighters have been sent to Idlib under a deal negotiated by the regime's ally Russia.
As a result the province is now home to more than two million people, including 70,000 fighters from more than 12 rebel factions.
With no other option, the rebels have vowed to fight to the death.
But what of the region's other residents, many of who escaped the horror of Aleppo for the relative, and brief, safety of Idlib?
They now face the prospect of once again being bombed and starved into submission.
Among them are the three Waleed brothers, the eldest, Mohammed, just 11 and, with the boys' father in hospital in neighbouring Turkey, left to shoulder responsibility for his two younger brothers.
He is traumatised by his past and fearful about his future as bombs fall with greater frequency on outlining districts.
The threat is brought even closer by leaflets dropped on residents bearing the warning: 'the war is nearing the end'.
Abdelkafi Hamdo lived through the last days of Aleppo and once again finds himself appealing to the world to help as residents of the province find themselves trapped.
He told ITV News: "They have to do something, but they don't know what to do. They have to go if something happened bad. But they have nowhere to go. It is the end of the world for us."